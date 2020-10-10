PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet’
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 10 (Attenborough’s stark documentary is essential viewing.)
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “A Life on Our Planet” is a must-watch nature documentary that offers a bleak, but also hopeful, look at climate change. The natural historian, Sir David Attenborough looks back at his long career and assesses the state of the planet and what needs to be done in order to save it. Much of the conversation is somber, with talk about declining animal populations and the destruction of the planet. However, in the final third of the film, Attenborough does offer hope with a list of actions that can be made to help prevent Earth from further decline. The film includes clips from Attenborough’s previous documentaries as well as contemporary footage, both of which capture incredible moments of the natural world. Some of this footage includes upsetting imagery. Due to the seriousness of the documentary, parents may wish to consider how prepared their kids are for the realties discussed, or at least be prepared for difficult, albeit important, conversations. (On Netflix)
• RATING: 5 starts (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Redbox top 20
Here are the most popular rentals at Redbox locations:
1. “Ava,” (R)
2. “The Silencing,” (R)
3. “The Secret: Dare to Dream,” (PG)
4. “True History of the
Kelly Gang,” (R)
5. “The Tax Collector,” (R)
6. “Scoob!,” (PG)
7. “Welcome to Sudden Death,” (R)
8. “Irresistible,” (R)
9. “Sonic the Hedgehog,” (PG)
10. “Rogue,” (R)
11. “The King of Staten Island,” (R)
12. “The 2nd,” (R)
13. “You Should Have Left,” (R)
14. “Jumanji: The Next Level,” (PG-13)
15. “The Invisible Man,” (R)
16. “Trolls World Tour,” (PG)
17. “Black Water: Abyss,” (R)
18. “Hard Kill,” (R)
19. “Most Wanted,” (R)
20. “Bad Boys for Life,” (R)
CELEBRITY TWEETS
“Finally we’re at a place where our country can really celebrate the legacy of its most precious resources: coal, greed, oil, armaments, billionaires, pollution, deregulation, hate speech, racism and rage.” — Rainn Wilson
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminals: Three teenage girls in Clinton, Connecticut, have been arrested and charged with stealing a duck after photos of them surfaced on social media, according to police. WTNH reported the girls took a duck named Quackers out of a pen in mid-August at the Grove Garden Center Nursery, where it was recovering from a raccoon attack, and posted photos of themselves with Quackers at the town beach and a house party. The girls were charged with larceny and trespassing. Quackers is still missing.
Commented
