PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘Hubie Halloween’
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 13 (Crass, mean-spirited Halloween tale has cursing, bullying.)
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: There’s lots of crass humor, language, bullying, and mean behavior in Adam Sandler’s “Hubie Halloween.” Though main character Hubie (Sandler) is a cheerful, kind, and brave man who succeeds in the end, Sandler, who is abled, plays him as if he has a mental disability. That’s a problematic representation, and it also makes Hubie the target of constant cruelty (insults, pranks, having things thrown at him) from both kids and adults. The nasty behavior extends to other characters, with teens and couples treating each other callously and a teacher insulting a student in front of his classmates. Fart, poop, and erection jokes abound, and no opportunity is missed for vulgarity – a ghost sheet has pee stains, a dog eats its own poo, and Hubie’s mom cluelessly wears used T-shirts with crude sexual sayings on them. There’s also some kissing and lots of mild Halloween-themed scares. Teens drink and smoke at a Halloween party.
• RATING: 3 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
New York Times Best-Sellers
Combined print & e-book fiction for the week ending Oct. 18:
1. “The Return,” by Nicholas Sparks
2. “Battle Ground,” by Jim Butcher
3. “The Evening And The Morning,” by Ken Follett
4. “Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass,” by Lana Del Rey
5. “The Book Of Two Ways,” by Jodi Picoult
6. “The Coast-To-Coast Murders,” by James Patterson And J.D. Barker
7. “Vince Flynn: Total Power,” by Kyle Mills
8. “Anxious People,” by Fredrik Backman
9. “The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett
10. “A Deadly Education,” by Naomi Novik
CELEBRITY TWEETS
I went to the movies last night. First time since February. No problem social distancing. Saturday night, 7 screens, 4 total customers including me and my nephew. I feel terrible for the film industry.”
— Stephen King
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
O! Canada: Social media has lit up recently in Canada with photos of unexpected additions to beaver lodges, including satellite dishes and a flagpole. Glynnis Hood, a professor of environmental science at the University of Alberta, confirmed that beavers could install a satellite dish, “but it would probably be covered in mud.” So what gives? Hood and others think it’s the quintessential Canadian prank: “I think that Canadians have this profound connection to beavers,” she told the CBC. “It’s our national symbol. (It) just seems to go well with the Canadian identity.” Sure enough, Grant Carlson of Thunder Bay, Ontario, confirmed that he was one of the pranksters: “We decided to help the beavers. You know self-isolation isn’t so bad with Netflix.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.