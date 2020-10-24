PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’
• RATED: R (Courtroom drama has relevant political messages, violence.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 16
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “The Trial of the Chicago 7” tackles mature issues, involves scenes of violence inflicted by police, and depicts some authority figures making unethical decisions. Viewers with no context of the history behind this courtroom drama might feel lost at times or even bored. The film involves a lot of talking, which could fly over younger viewers’ heads. But the main characters, the trial defendants and their lawyers, are idealistic about their rights to free speech and the plausibility of protesting for social justice, topics of great relevance today. They show integrity, seriousness, humor, and courage in standing up for their beliefs, including in tough scenes showing Black men abused by court guards or “executed” by police. The protests the seven are on trial for turned into bloody riots when protestors clashed with the thousands of heavily-armed police sent in. There are sexual references and language, but not visual content. Language is strong at times. (On Netflix)
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Billboard Hot 100 Flashback
Here are the top songs on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for the week of Oct. 24, 1970:
1. “I’ll Be There,” Jackson 5
2. “Cracklin’ Rosie,” Neil Diamond
3. “Green-Eyed Lady,” Sugarloaf
4. “We’ve Only Just Begun,” Carpenters
5. “All Right Now,” Free
6. “Fire And Rain,” James Taylor
7. “Candida,” Dawn
8. “Indiana Wants Me,” R. Dean Taylor
9. “Lola,” The Kinks
10. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” Diana Ross
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Government in Action: The Opa-Locka (Florida) City Commission voted 4-1 on Sept. 9 to repeal a 13-year-old ordinance that made wearing saggy pants a crime. Around town, visitors can see signs reading, “No ifs, ands or butts ... It’s the city law!” and showing two young men with low-riding waistbands, but Vice Mayor Chris Davis explained: “I felt it disproportionately affected a certain segment of our population, which is young African American men.” The ACLU of Florida agreed.
