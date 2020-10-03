PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘Enola Holmes’
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 12 (Entertaining period mystery has feminist messages, violence.)
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Enola Holmes” stars Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”) and is based on the book series by Nancy Springer. It’s lots of fun, but there’s some potentially scary action and violence. Enola (Brown) regularly uses her martial arts and combat training to take down people attacking her, including some who wield weapons like knives and shotguns. In one fight scene, she appears to have drowned but survives to blow up a building and escape harm. In another, her friend Lord Tewksbury (Louis Partridge) is shot in the chest. Teens escape an assassin by jumping off a train; in a climactic scene, a character dies via blunt force to the head, which includes a nasty crunching noise. Language is mild and includes “hell,” “oh my God,” and “dear God.” Despite the intense moments, parents couldn’t ask for a better role model for their tween and teen daughters than strong, independent Enola, who models courage, intelligence, and integrity through her actions. She has been raised outside of social constraints and taught to think and live for herself. The two teens seem to share an attraction and the desire for a future together; at one point, he kisses her hand. (On Netflix)
• RATING: 4 starts (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Billboard Hot 100 Flashback
Here are the top songs on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for the week of Oct. 6, 1990:
1. “Close To You,” Maxi Priest
2. “Praying For Time,” George Michael
3. “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love And Affection,” Nelson
4. “Something Happened On The Way To Heaven,” Phil Collins
5. “I Don’t Have The Heart,” James Ingram
6. “Blaze Of Glory (From “Young Guns II”),” Jon Bon Jovi
7. “Ice Ice Baby,” Vanilla Ice
8. “Oh Girl,” Paul Young
9. “Do Me!,” Bell Biv DeVoe
10. “Release Me,” Wilson Phillips
CELEBRITY TWEETS
“That debate was the worst thing I’ve ever seen & I was in ‘The Star Wars Holiday Special.’”
— Mark Hamill
“I am an anti-fascist, so was every American that fought in our world wars. It’s STILL a good thing to be.”
— Mark Ruffalo
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! It isn’t often that you can thank your overweight belly for saving your life, but a 28-year-old man in Henan Province, China, is doing just that. The man, identified as Liu, fell through a wooden cover on a well in his hometown of Fuliudian Village on Aug. 7, Fox News reported. But rather than plunging to the bottom, he got stuck in the opening with his built-in life preserver. At least five firefighters were needed to hoist the man out of the well using a rope tied around his waist, but Liu escaped unharmed.
