PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘The Witches’
• RATED: PG (Campy but creepy Dahl adaptation has lots of spooky stuff.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 10
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “The Witches” is director Robert Zemeckis’ spooky, creepy adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic 1983 children’s book, which was previously made into a movie in 1990. This version is set in 1960s Alabama; like the others, it chronicles how a boy (Jahzir Bruno) and his grandma (Octavia Spencer) encounter a coven of kid-hating witches who plan to transform the world’s children into mice. It’s a dark but comic fantasy with plenty of peril, and kids are indeed turned into rodents. The witches’ appearance and demeanor are pretty scary: They have claws for hands, no toes, and unnaturally wide, gash-like mouths (reminiscent of Venom and the Joker) with sharp teeth. They also have “wig rash” sores on their scalps. The head witch (Anne Hathaway) kills a fellow witch for insubordination and tries her hardest to exterminate the main characters. An early scene reveals that the boy’s parents died in a car accident (the camera shows only the boy, who survived). The movie, which is considerably more diverse than other movies based on Dahl’s work, encourages communication, courage, and teamwork and affirms the importance of trusted adults in kids’ lives. (Available on HBO)
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Redbox top 20
Here are the most popular rentals at Redbox locations:
1. “The Vanished,” (R)
2. “The Doorman,” (R)
3. “The Tax Collector,” (R)
4. “The Owners,” (R)
5. “Ava,” (R)
6. “Scoob!,” (PG)
7. “The Silencing,” (R)
8. “The Secret: Dare to Dream,” (PG)
9. “The Amityville Harvest,” (R)
10. “Sonic the Hedgehog,” (PG)
11. “Alone,” (R)
12. “The Secrets We Keep,” (R)
13. “Friendsgiving,” (R)
14. “Tremors: Shrieker Island,” (R)
15. “The 2nd,” (R)
16. “Cut Throat City,” (R)
17. “Jumanji: The Next Level,” (PG-13)
18. “True History of the Kelly Gang,” (R)
19. “Trolls World Tour,” (PG)
20. “Rogue,” (R)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Duuuude: Colin Sullivan, who grows cannabis plants outside his home in New Brunswick, Canada, caught a little thief in his garden on Sept. 8, the Daily Mail reported. Sullivan took four photos of a mouse nibbling on the stems of the plants — then found the little rodent passed out in a pile of leaves. “He’s missing an ear so it may be self-medication for his PTSD but I still think it’s time for an intervention,” Sullivan posted on Facebook. Sullivan re-homed the mouse to a cage, where he was weaned to just one medium leaf per day. “It’s been a couple of rough days for our little baked buddy here and despite a belly ache and a wicked bad case of the munchies I think he’ll make a full recovery,” Sullivan wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.