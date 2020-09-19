PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’
• RATED: PG-13 (Upbeat heroine anchors whimsical romcom; edgy sex jokes.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 13
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “The Broken Hearts Gallery” is a romantic comedy that’s edgy but not explicit, and it’s completely in step with the way real young adults speak, behave, and interact. That includes some strong language, sex-positive attitudes, and jokes about drugs, drinking, and sex. As far as actual sex scenes, there’s only one, and it takes place mostly after the fact, with the couple in question talking while covered by sheets. Characters drink frequently in social situations, and the plot kicks into gear when lead character Lucy drinks too much at a work event after being warned by a co-worker to slow down. The film offers a wide range of diversity in its characters and focuses on taking a healthy approach to romance, promoting the value of communication and trust. It also emphasizes the value of strong, supportive friendships among women.
• RATING: 4 starts (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Redbox top 20
Here are the most popular rentals at Redbox locations:
1. “Irresistible,” (R)
2. “The King of Staten Island,” (R)
3. “Rogue,” (R)
4. “Hard Kill,” (R)
5. “The Outpost,” (R)
6. “Scoob!,” (PG)
7. “Z,” (R)
8. “You Should Have Left,” (R)
9. “Retaliation,” (R)
10. “The Invisible Man,” (R)
11. “The Big Ugly,” (R)
12. “Trolls World Tour,” (PG)
13. “Spy Cat,” (PG)
14. “Jumanji: The Next Level,” (PG-13)
15. “21 Bridges,” (R)
16. “Bad Boys for Life,” (R)
17. “Sonic the Hedgehog,” (PG)
18. “Deep Blue Sea 3,” (R)
19. “Bloodshot,” (PG-13)
20. “The Call of The Wild,” (PG)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Oops: At Shooters World in Orlando, Florida, a teenage girl walked into a display gun safe on Aug. 11 — and the door closed behind her, locking her inside. Orlando firefighters responded to the scene, where they “tried the manufacturers’ suggestions and unfortunately the fail-safe system failed on it,” explained Chief J.J. White. Instead, ClickOrlando.com reported, responders used a hydraulic extrication tool to free the girl, who was not injured in the incident.
