‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’
• RATED: PG-13 (Funny, satisfying threequel wraps series with family focus.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 10
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Bill & Ted Face the Music” wraps up the trilogy that began in 1989 about two time-traveling buddies (Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter) who learned they’d one day unite the world through song. Now the pressure is on to make that moment happen. This time around, the emphasis is on musical history, and Bill and Ted’s teen daughters (Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine) jump through time to put together a band of musical greats from around the world. The film seems intended for ‘80s and ‘90s kids to watch with their own children, and it works in that regard. Just as in the prior films, the iffy content is fairly limited and incredibly unrealistic. Bill pulls a gun on himself, a hilariously meek robot lasers people into hell, but it’s all played as over-the-top silliness. There’s some profanity, but it’s infrequent and mild. (On-demand purchase)
• RATING: 4 starts (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
New York Times Best-Sellers
Combined print & e-book fiction for the week ending Sept. 27:
1. “Shadows In Death,” by J.D. Robb
2. “Anxious People,” by Fredrik Backman
3. “One by One,” by Ruth Ware
4. “All The Devils Are Here,” by Louise Penny
5. “The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett
6. “Where The Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens
7. “The Darkest Evening,” by Ann Cleeves
8. “The Harbinger II,” by Jonathan Cahn
9. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley
10. “Squeeze Me,” by Carl Hiaasen
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Irony: A mystery unfolded in the Mystery section of the Walla Walla (Washington) Public Library when workers performing renovations during the COVID-19 shutdown demolished a section of shelves and discovered a disintegrated paper bag with five full cans of Hamm’s beer and an opened bag of Godzilla Heads gum. Library staff determined the hidden snacks dated back to the 1980s, CNN reported. Library director Erin Wells posited that “somebody had stashed it there and maybe thought they could get it later ... but there was no way to get it out.”
