PARENTS’ GUIDE TO NEW MOVIES
‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’
• RATED: PG-13 (Funny, poignant, thrilling MCU adventure; action violence.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 11
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Shang-Chi” is the action-packed origin story of Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero Shang-Chi (Simu Liu). The son of The Mandarin — the superhumanly powerful leader of the underground criminal organization the Ten Rings — Shang-Chi was trained as an assassin from an early age. He abandoned his destiny as a teen to live a normal life, but his father sends muscle to force him back home a decade later. As in all of the MCU movies, families can expect lots of sometimes-intense comic book-style violence. Most of it is martial-arts-based and involves heavy hand-to-hand combat. There’s a fairly large body count, frightening demon-like creatures, and a couple of deaths that may hit viewers hard. The film is notable for featuring a nearly all-Asian cast (including popular comedic actor Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s best friend), as well as for its messages of teamwork, perseverance, and courage.
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Billboard Hot 100 Flashback
Here are the top songs on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of Sept. 5, 1981:
1. “Endless Love,” Diana Ross & Lionel Richie
2. “Slow Hand,” The Pointer Sisters
3. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” Stevie Nicks With Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers
4. “Urgent,” Foreigner
5. “(There’s) No Gettin’ Over Me,” Ronnie Milsap
6. “Queen Of Hearts,” Juice Newton
7. “Who’s Crying Now,” Journey
8. “Lady (You Bring Me Up),” Commodores
9. “Jessie’s Girl,” Rick Springfield
10. “Theme From “Greatest American Hero” (Believe It or Not),” Joey Scarbury
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Ideas: California Highway Patrol officers were called to a spot on I-80 near the Nevada border on July 15 because of a car on fire, SFGate reported. When they got there, they discovered a man yelling about “the bears,” Officer Carlos Perez said. After talking with him, they determined that the man had set his car on fire to ward off bears. “Listen, we have bears in the area,” Perez said, “but there were no bears nearby. ... You can’t light a fire on the hood of your vehicle to ‘keep the bears away.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.