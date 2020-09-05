PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘Mulan’
• RATED: PG-13 (Martial-arts epic is more intense, violent than original.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 11
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: This version of “Mulan” isn’t like Disney’s nearly scene-for-scene live-action musical remakes of “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “The Lion King.” Directed by Niki Caro and featuring an ethnically Chinese cast, it’s an epic martial-arts retelling of the original ancient Chinese “Ballad of Mulan.” It’s much more serious and intense than the animated movie, with fewer gender-bending jokes and no songs or wise-cracking dragon. It’s also more violent, with both large-scale and one-on-one battle sequences that leave people dead and injured and a few close calls when main characters seem on the verge of death. Fans of the 1998 version should keep their eyes and ears open for several Easter eggs, including cameo by the original voice of Mulan, Ming-Na Wen. The themes of honor, honesty, and devotion to family and country and the challenging of gender stereotypes will give families plenty to talk about after watching Mulan together.
• RATING: 4 starts (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
NOW YOU KNOW
Fire up the grill this weekend
According to a Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association’s consumer survey, backyard cooks are not only finding new occasions to grill, but new months of the year to fire up their barbecues.
The most popular grilling days are:
• Fourth of July (68%)
• Memorial Day (56%)
• Labor Day (56%)
• Father’s Day (42%)
• Mother’s Day (29%)
• Year-round grilling remains highly popular with 75% of owners saying they grill in the winter. 23% grill on Super Bowl Sunday; 13% on Thanksgiving; and 9% on New Year’s Day.
• Almost two-thirds (64%) of U.S. adults own a grill or smoker.
CELEBRITY TWEETS
“I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King.” — Chris Evans
“Y’all please vote so celebrities will stop telling everyone to vote.” — Whitney Cummings
“Pouring one out for all the MAGA cheese doodles who are gonna boycott Jim Gaffigan and deprive themselves of one of the best comedians working today to own the libs.” — Patton Oswalt
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Aspirations: Pal Onnen of Hastings, Minnesota, just wanted to put her nwot on the pam, United Press International reported. And indeed, on Aug. 12, she did just taht. Onnen set the Guinness World Record for spelling words backward: 56 words in one etunim. Sgnitsah is so proud of you!
