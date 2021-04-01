DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Consider an energy monitor
Have you thought about investing in an “energy monitor” for your home? Think of it like the fitness tracker you wear on your wrist, but it’s a device that tells you how much energy is being used in your whole home, as well as where it’s being used. The monitor syncs with your phone and can pinpoint energy usage all the way down to the exact spot in your home. It’ll help you see where energy is being wasted so you can remedy it and reduce consumption. The upfront price isn’t cheap, but these devices can save you money month after month.
Making tap water even safer
It’s been proven that tap water is almost always safe to drink, but there is one thing you can do to make sure wherever you are, it’ll be even safer. If you’re filling a glass from the faucet, do this: Let the water run for at least 15 seconds. This is especially important if the faucet hasn’t been used in the last six hours or if you’re unsure when it was last turned on. This will help flush out any metals, like lead, that may have seeped into the water that was sitting in the pipes. If you want to avoid this, fill a pitcher, add a lid and keep it in the fridge.
LIST-MANIA
Worst Cities for Working Outside
Lawn care professional placement site LawnStarter.com compared the 200 largest metro areas across key factors including climate, opportunity, safety, transportation and affordability to list the 2021 Worst Cities for Outdoor Jobs.
191. Pasadena, Texas
192. Memphis, Tenn.
193. Montgomery, Ala.
194. Baton Rouge, La.
195. Clarksville, Tenn.
196. Savannah, Ga.
197. Jackson, Miss.
198. Birmingham, Ala.
199. Mobile, Ala.
200. Fresno, Calif.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Crime Report: Sharon Carr of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was arrested by officers responding to a residential burglary call on Feb. 26 when she stepped from the shadows in front of the victim’s house. Investigators found a window screen removed and a window open, where they allege Carr entered the home but quickly left, leaving behind an empty Cheetos bag and a water bottle. Cheetos residue on Carr’s teeth linked her to the crime, reported KTUL-TV, along with testimony from the victim. Carr was charged with first-degree burglary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.