Great use for unmatched socks
It’s bound to happen: You lost the match for one of your socks. So what to do with unpartnered socks? Save them for when you want to quickly get wrinkles out of your clothing. Toss your wrinkled shirts or pants into the dryer and saturate a few stray socks with water so they are damp, but not dripping wet. Toss the socks into the dryer and let it run for a few minutes. The wet socks will create steam and help release wrinkles in your clothes.
Rules on book donations
Even in an age of digital reading, printed books are still in demand and can be donated if you’re ready to make room on your bookshelf at home. The rule of thumb for donating books is this: If the book was published three years ago or less, donate it to your local library, which will resell the book at a fundraiser to raise money for its valuable work. If the book is older, donate it to a Salvation Army or Goodwill store, which will resell the book in-store. Either way you donate your books, be sure to get a receipt for tax-deduction purposes.
Most aggressive drivers
There have been numerous studies on road rage, but a report by Drive Human, a research group run by Kars4Kids, has broken up road rage incidents and bad driving habits by state. Here are the worst.
1. New York
2. South Carolina
3. Arkansas
4. Louisiana
5. Wisconsin
6. Maine
7. Georgia
8. Oklahoma
9. Pennsylvania
10. Iowa
17. Indiana
By Chuck Sheppard
Turing lemons into lemonade: In Queensland, Australia, people are panicking about running out of toilet paper during the coronavirus pandemic. Which makes Haidee Janetzki of Toowoomba extra popular, after she made an error in her regular online TP order with Who Gives a Crap. “When it asked for quantity, I put 48,” she said, “thinking that would be a box of 48 (rolls). Turned out it was 48 boxes.” At first she thought it was the online retailer’s fault — until she checked her credit card, which showed an expense of $3,260 plus almost $400 shipping. Janetzki is selling the hot commodity to friends at a slight markup, hoping to raise money to send her kids on a school trip to Canberra. She’s now known Down Under as the Queen of the Toilet Paper.
