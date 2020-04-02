DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Prolong the lifespan of your vacuum
Vacuum cleaners can last a long time if properly maintained and used. One way to prolong the life of yours is to remember that vacuums are designed to suck up dry debris, like dirt, dust, crumbs and other paper. If a spill in the kitchen includes any damp items like chopped-up salad, use a broom rather than the vacuum to clean it up. Introducing any moisture inside a vacuum cleaner can lead to mold and mildew buildup, which can result in a vacuum exhaust that literally spews mold spores into the air the next time you turn it on.
Keep freezer full and save energy costs
Take a look inside your freezer: Is it full or half-empty? If it’s the latter, fill a freezer bag or two with ice. Bags of ice cubes in the freezer take up space and help keep the overall freezer temperature down. The colder the freezer, the less energy it uses to maintain the appropriate temperature. Even filling old ice cream containers with water and letting them freeze into blocks of ice can go a long way to improve your freezer’s efficiency.
LIST-MANIA
Most popular Easter candy
Public opinion site Ranker.com polled visitors to determine their favorite candy specifically marketed for the Easter holiday, including pastel and spring motifs. Below are the most popular:
1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs
2. Cadbury Creme Egg
3. Cadbury’s Mini Eggs
4. Chocolate Lindt Gold Bunny
5. Cadbury Caramel Egg
6. Easter Pastel M&M’s
7. Whoppers Robin Eggs
8. Hershey’s Solid Chocolate Eggs
9. Snickers Egg
10. Jelly Bellys
11. Nestle Butterfinger NestEggs
12. Hershey’s Easter Solid Milk Chocolate Bunny
13. Marshmallow Peeps
14. Russell Stover Marshmallow Eggs
15. SweeTarts Chicks, Ducks & Bunnies
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Government in Action: In 1993, Alabama banned yoga in public schools under a general prohibition of the use of “hypnosis and dissociative mental states.” Now, Rep. Jeremy Gray has proposed a bill that would let schools offer yoga as an elective class, but religious groups are expected to fight it. “It’s the Hindu religion,” said Joe Godfrey of the Alabama Citizens Action Program. But Gray is hoping the general acceptance of yoga will prevail. “I really don’t see what the big deal is,” he told NBC News. “I mean, my wife does this, my mother does this on the floor of her Methodist church.”
