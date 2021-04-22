DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Go with composite for decks
When it comes to building a porch or deck for your home, there’s no comparison: Composite decking is the greenest and most convenient choice. Unlike wood decking that comes from forests, which needs to be replaced and repainted and will eventually sag and rot, composite decking stands the test of time. Plus, it’s made from recycled materials — often from plastic bags collected in supermarket recycling bins — and has the look and feel of natural wood. It’s also maintenance-free, meaning once you install it, it’ll look as good many years later as it did on the first day.
Peak energy time explained
Did you know the peak energy time is around 6 p.m. in your community? It makes sense, since most people are at home and cooking dinner, doing laundry or watching TV at that time. But if you can avoid turning on electricity-guzzling appliances during this time, you’ll help the environment a lot. Utility companies know about peak usage and will supplement supply by using old and inefficient sources called “peaker plants.” These plants produce more carbon emissions, and the energy cost is more expensive to you. Choosing off times to run appliances can help a lot.
LIST-MANIA
States That Drink the Most Beer in America
According to data from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, these are the states that drink the most beer per capita.
1. New Hampshire
2. Montana
3. Vermont
4. North Dakota
5. South Dakota
6. Nevada
7. Maine
8. Wisconsin
8. Pennsylvania
10. Hawaii
38. Indiana
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
What Could Go Wrong? Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, of Kharkiv, Ukraine, are experimenting with a new way to preserve their on-and-off relationship: On Valentine’s Day, they handcuffed themselves together and have vowed to stay that way for three months. “We used to break up once or twice a week,” Kudlay told Reuters, but now when they disagree, “we simply stop talking instead of packing up our things and walking away.” They take turns taking showers and give each other privacy in the bathroom by standing outside with one hand inside.
