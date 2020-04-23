DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Shop for reusable brewing pod
Did you know 25% of American households own a single-cup brewing machine like those produced by Keurig? If you’re one of them, one way to ditch single-use plastic pods is to invest in a reusable pod that you can refill yourself. Not only does this cut back on waste, but it can also save you money. When shopping for a reusable pod, try to avoid those made from plastic, which can chip and fall apart quickly over time. Instead, invest in stainless steel; these pods have no plastic, are very durable and don’t absorb odor from whatever you fill them with.
Another use for hand sanitizer
It can be almost impossible to remove an ink stain from clothes when a ballpoint pen explodes. Here’s a resourceful way to treat the stain and make your clothes look as good as new: Cover the stain in hand sanitizer. Clear, gel-based hand sanitizers are loaded with alcohol, which helps lift stains from the fibers of clothes. Saturating the area makes it easy for the stain to be removed when washed. Simply allow the hand sanitizer to saturate the material for at least 10 minutes before washing.
LIST-MANIA
Most Stolen Cars in America
Since 1991 when car thefts reached their peak, automotive theft in the U.S. has decreased 55 percent. Even so, this crime is still a significant issue affecting hundreds of thousands of Americans. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s latest Hot Wheels report these are the most stolen vehicles.
1. Honda Civic
2. Honda Accord
3. Ford Pickup (Full-size)
4. Chevrolet Pickup (Full-size)
5. Toyota Camry
6. Nissan Altima
7. Toyota Corolla
8. GMC Pickup (Full size)
9. Dodge Pickup (full size)
10. Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Annals of Isolation: A survey commissioned by Mentimeter, an interactive presentation company, found that 12% of people working from home turn their computer’s camera off during a video meeting because they’re wearing few or no clothes, United Press International reported on March 26. Along with that, Walmart Executive Vice President Dan Bartlett told The Washington Post, “we’re seeing increased sales in tops, but not bottoms,” a phenomenon presumably driven by video conferencing workers who do leave their cameras on.
