Like the song says: 'leave the door open'
Your washing machine can develop a serious case of mildew. And according to Better Homes and Gardens the simplest way to prevent mildew buildup — which can make your newly washed clothes smell musty — is to do one thing: Leave the door open. Whether it’s front-loading or a top-loader, leaving the door or lid open after use lets the machine dry out. And since most of us are using cold water to wash our clothes, it’s even more important to do this, since only hot water can kill mildew.
Recycle appliances correctly
When it’s time to replace an old refrigerator or freezer, it’s important to make sure it’s properly recycled. Most home improvement stores and dealers are capable of taking your old appliance and recycling when you buy a new one from them. If you need to dispose of one yourself, it’s key to do it right, especially if the appliance was made before 1995 — freezers and fridges manufactured prior to 1995 contained a type of insulation called CFC-11, which is an ozone-depleting substance. To find a disposal site, visit the EPA’s Responsible Appliance Disposal site at epa.gov.
Largest media markets
According to Nielsen Media, these are the largest Designated Market Areas in the U.S. Each is a geographical area which measures media consumption, ranked not the number of people but by number of TV homes, includes surrounding counties where homes receive the same TV signals. There are 210 DMAs.
1. New York - 7,452,620
2. Los Angeles - 5,735,230
3. Chicago - 3,471,560
4. Philadelphia - 2,997,360
5. Dallas-Ft. Worth - 2,962,520
6. San Francisco - 2,653,270
7. Atlanta - 2,648,970
8. Houston - 2,569,900
9. Washington, DC - 2,565,580
10. Boston - 2,489,620
25. Indianapolis - 1,182,500
Compelling Explanations: A Blount County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a Dollar General store in Maryville on April 5 after a clerk was presented with a $1 million bill, The Smoking Gun reported. Amanda McCormick, 39, told officers she received the bill “in the mail from a church” and that she planned to use the funds to purchase the cart full of items she had, “including several gift cards ... for care packages for homeless individuals,” according to a police report. McCormick and her companion, Linda Johnson, 61, were not arrested but were banned from returning to the Dollar General store, and officers confiscated the bill.
