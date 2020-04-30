DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Keeping shoes smelling fresh
Ever wonder why your shoes smell? There are over 250,000 sweat glands in your feet that can generate half a pint of moisture a day. Now imagine working out in your sneakers, and that’s why they can have a foul odor. The best way to keep your shoes smelling fresh is to do one thing: Let them dry out as soon as possible after using. Placing shoes in direct sunlight or in a very sunny spot can help dry them out quickly. And rotating shoes so you’re not wearing the same ones every day can help, too. Last tip: Stuff the soles with newspaper. Newsprint is designed to absorb ink, so it’ll absorb excess moisture, too.
Recycling printed photos
Can you recycle old printed photographs with your scrap paper recycling? Yes and no. It all depends on how the photo was printed. If it was done in the old chemical processing fashion, then no. If it was printed using modern digital technology, then yes. How do you find out? Simply tear it: If the photograph rips with a very clean tear, it can be recycled; but if it’s hard to tear and it rips in layers and not so cleanly, you likely have a nonrecyclable photo that needs to be thrown in the trash rather than the recycling bin.
LIST-MANIA
Best States for working from home
Exactly how easy it is to work remotely may depend on where you live.
Personal finance website WalletHub compared states across key metrics like the share of workers working from home before COVID-19 to internet cost and factors like how large and how crowded homes are in the state.
1. Delaware
2. Washington
3. New Hampshire
4. Colorado
5. Georgia
6. Arizona
7. Utah
8. Oregon
9. North Carolina
10. South Dakota
26. Indiana
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Using the Weapons at Hand: Shadae Miranda, 30, was charged with felony domestic battery in Fort Pierce, Florida, on April 4, after allegedly attacking a man with a “15.6-ounce metal can of Spaghettio’s ... in a plastic bag,” according to an arrest affidavit. The victim told police he and Miranda were sharing a room at the Travel Inn motel where, after he arrived “home from the hospital,” the two began to argue. The victim told police he stepped outside to let things cool down, but Miranda followed him, wielding the Spaghettio’s. She was arrested, but it was unclear whether the Spaghettio’s were booked into evidence.
