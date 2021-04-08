DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Rid bedroom of ‘dust bunnies’
Nobody likes a dusty home, but if there’s one place you should be extra sure to clean, it’s under the bed. This is where “dust bunnies” typically collect, and this massive concentration of dust is more than just dirty, it can be toxic. A study by the Swedish Society for Nature Conservation found chemical toxins, including things like phthalates, flame retardants, heavy metals like cadmium, lead and mercury, and a whole host of other chemicals, in dust samples collected from bedrooms. When you consider that you sleep near this collection of dust for six to eight hours a night, it makes sense to vacuum or mop under the bed as frequently as you can.
Say no to unwanted gifts
We may have been taught it’s rude to refuse a gift, but in an effort to be more environmentally conscious, there are circumstances where it’s OK. Is a store offering a free gift with purchase? If you really don’t want it, politely decline. Is an online order offering to upgrade your shipment to overnight delivery for free? Opt out if you don’t need it right away and stick with the more fuel-efficient ground shipping option instead. And when you have a special occasion like a birthday, ask for waste-free things like plants for a garden or edible things you can all share.
LIST-MANIA
Hottest jobs right now
According to LinkedIn, these are the most in-demand jobs in 2021:
1. Frontline ecommerce worker
2. Loan and mortgage experts
3. Health care supporting staff
4. Business development and sales professionals
5. Experts in workplace diversity
6. Digital marketing professionals
7. Nurses
8. Education professionals
9. Digital content creators
10. Professional/personal coaches
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Oops: Tessica Brown of New Orleans was out of hairspray as she got ready to go out, so she reached for the only spray she could find, Gorilla Glue, to shellack her hair into place. “I figured ... I could just wash it out,” she told WDSU-TV, but “it didn’t.” Brown and her mother tried olive oil and vegetable oil, to no avail, and the local hospital could offer little help. She cut off her ponytail to reduce the weight, but the spray on her scalp continued to painfully tighten and harden. On Feb. 10, she posted on Instagram, she was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles to meet with plastic surgeon Michael Obeng to undergo a procedure that costs more than $12,000 — for free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.