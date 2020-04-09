DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Check furniture craftsmanship
When buying furniture, sometimes a new piece that looks great and is priced affordably can almost be too good to be true. The reality is, no matter what your budget, you want pieces to last and not fall apart in a short period of time. When looking at wood furniture, the easiest thing to examine is how the pieces are joined together. Look underneath: Are the joints stapled, glued or nailed? If so, the piece was cheaply made and could easily fall apart. Doweled or dovetailed joints are more stable and durable, which means the piece should last for a very long time.
You can recycle music CDs
If you’re purging and getting rid of obsolete things in your house, one thing you might have a huge collection of is compact discs. Believe it or not, CDs can and should be recycled. They are made from a mixture of polycarbonate and aluminum, and stores like Best Buy have free recycling bins to collect them. The discs are shredded and the recyclable materials are sorted out and made into new products.
LIST-MANIA
The Best Dog Breeds
According to votes cast by over 22,000 visitors to Ranker.com, these are the favorite dog breeds, mainly gauged by the animals’ suitability as pets in homes and apartments.
1. Labrador Retriever
2. German Shepherd
3. Golden Retriever
4. Border Collie
5. Siberian Husky
6. Beagle
7. Australian Shepherd
8. Pit bull
9. Great Dane
10. Bernese Mountain Dog
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Crafting During Covid-19: Steve Walton of Shotley Bridge, England, took a bad spill in 2018 and, after a series of surgeries, had to have the lower part of his leg amputated in January. He was scheduled to be fitted with a prosthetic leg in mid-March, but his appointment was delayed because of the coronavirus crisis. That was when his wife, Atchari, went to work, making a leg for him using a bucket, fiberglass resin and wood. The first attempt kept falling off (“It was more akin to something Long John Silver would wear,” Walton said), but Ms. Walton refined her project using a moon boot, and it worked. “My wife is very practical. She can turn her hand to anything,” Walton told the BBC. “I am not going to use this regularly, but it will be good for getting around the house for the next three to six months. There are people far worse off than me at the minute.”
