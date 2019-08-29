DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Store vitamins correctly
Do you take vitamins and supplements? One tip thats often shared is to store these health products somewhere cool, like a refrigerator, to maintain their freshness. But while cool and dark are ideal conditions, a refrigerator has too much moisture and can quickly deteriorate these items, which need to be protected from excess moisture, heat and light. Rather than kitchens and bathrooms, spaces like bedrooms and inside pantry closets are ideal locations for storing vitamins and supplements.
Dont rinse soapy recyclables
Its common knowledge that you should do a light rinse of recyclable containers before putting them in the recycling bin. But did you know you should skip the rinse when it comes to any containers that have a soapy residue? Think about bottles that once held laundry detergent, shampoo and hand soap. These should not be rinsed. Why not? The residual soap can help clean plastics during reprocessing at the recycling plant! Simply toss these items into the bin without a rinse!
LIST-MANIA
Most congested traffic cities
In the report from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, researchers determined the average time wasted by commuters traveling at congested speeds rather than free-flow speeds on the roads in 494 urban areas. The most recent number were from 2017.
1. Los Angeles: 119 hr/year
2. San Francisco-Oakland: 103 hr/year
3. Washington, DC: 102 hr/year
4. New York-Newark: 92 hr/year
5. Boston: 80 hr/year
6. Seattle: 78 hr/year
7. Atlanta: 77 hr/year
8. Houston: 75 hr/year
9. Chicago: 73 hr/year
10. Miami: 69 hr/year
40. Indianapolis: 48 hr/year
468. Kokomo: 8 hr/year
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Niche Marketing: Say you have a new baby. Say youre overwhelmed with love and sleep deprivation, and say youve been auditioning names for months, to no avail. Future Perfect, a web startup, will happily accept your $350 fee to email you a customized list of names to choose from, plus 15 minutes of phone time with one of its consultants. Working your way through thousands of alphabetized names can be a useful exercise for some, the website explains, but the lists we provide are personalized, hyper-curated and unique to each clients specific criteria. Theyll even help you name your pets! WABC reports that Future Perfect offers less-expensive packages as well, such as a $100 namestorming session.
