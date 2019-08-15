DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Here's the best time to buy cheap produce
Do you know what time and day of the week is the cheapest for stocking up on organic fruits and vegetables at the supermarket? It’s Wednesday night! Supermarket managers take inventory of perishables at night and mark down items that are overstocked. Supermarket circulars advertising sales that begin on Wednesday are circulated on Tuesdays. Combine the weekly sale with the markdowns, and you have a chance to score organic bargains every Wednesday night.
Use you car A/C, but wait a minute
On hot summer days, it’s better to use your car’s air conditioner instead of opening the windows when driving. The reason is two-fold: Air conditioners today are incredibly efficient, and keeping your windows closed helps reduce drag, which maximizes your car’s fuel efficiency. But in the first few minutes of driving, do open your windows. Turning on your car’s air conditioner immediately can cause premature engine failure. So let the breeze cool down the car for a few minutes, then roll up the windows and feel the chill of the AC.
LIST-MANIA
Most stolen vehicles in U.S.
According to the Highway Loss Data Institute, an arm of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, these are the vehicles with the highest frequency of being stolen, based on insurance claims filed for 2016 to 2018 models.
A claim frequency of 100 is considered the average.
1. Dodge Charger HEMI - 544
2. Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat - 529
3. lnfmiti Q50 4-door - 525
4. lnfmiti QX80 - 422
5. GMC Sierra 1500 - 393
6. Dodge Challenger - 358
7. Nissan Maxima - 351
8. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 - 320
9. Chrysler 300 4WD - 293
10. Mercedes Benz S-Class - 291
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
The Continuing Crisis: Early-bird travelers at Detroit Metropolitan Airport got a rude awakening on June 21 when an unnamed man tried to pass through a TSA checkpoint entirely naked. According to WXYZ, the man approached the checkpoint and removed all his clothing, then removed a barrier and approached a metal detector. Officers didn’t allow him through the metal detector, so he ran around it, where he was caught and covered with plastic trash bags. A bystander said he was calm and compliant while being detained. Law enforcement determined he was not a threat and took him to a local hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.