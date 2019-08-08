DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Trick for keeping bar soap in shower fresh
There are new brands of all-purpose body/hair/face bar soaps hitting the market that do a wonderful job of getting you clean without the waste of plastic bottles in the shower. But over time, bar soaps of any kind break down and get soggy. One trick is to place a new sponge on the soap dish or shelf where you keep your bar of soap. Then simply place the bar of soap on top of the sponge. The soap will no longer be sitting in a pool of water, and it wont stick to the dish or shelf, making it easier to handle and use.
Multiple uses for Kombucha
Are you a fan of kombucha? Its the health drink thats a mix of tea with yeast and good bacteria. If you have leftover kombucha, there are other uses for it around the house. Its an effective insecticide that can help prevent invasive pests from getting into your house. You can also dilute a jar of kombucha with a gallon of water and use it to hydrate and feed plants in your garden. It helps add acidity, and your plants will love the kombucha boost.
LIST-MANIA
Least stolen vehicles in U.S.
According to the Highway Loss Data Institute, an arm of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, these are the vehicles with the lowest frequency of being stolen, based on insurance claims filed for 2016 to 2018 models.
A claim frequency of 100 is considered the average.
1. BMW 3-series 4-door - 4
2. Tesla Model S 4WD - 11
3. Tesla Model X 4WD - 12
4. Chevrolet Equinox 4WD - 15
5. Buick Encore 4WD - 15
6. Subaru Legacy with EyeSight - 17
7. GMC Acadia - 19
8. Subaru Forester with EyeSight - 20
9. GMC Acadia 4WD - 20
10. Volkswagen New Beetle - 21
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Blast From the Past: A plumber renovating the former Centralia High School in Centralia, Illinois, unearthed a 75-year-old trove of memories in late June. Inside a bathroom wall heat vent, he discovered 15 womens wallets, all from students at the school in the mid-1940s. The cash was missing, but photographs, IDs and other materials were still in the billfolds. Pictures of the wallets were posted on Facebook, and relatives of 89-year-old Betty June Sissom of Chesterfield, Missouri, saw them. I remember I lost my wallet, Sissom told KSDK. Oh my goodness, look at the boys pictures I have ... They took all the money, huh? Sorry, Betty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.