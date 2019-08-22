DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Careful with vinegar in washer
It seems white vinegar is the go-to, all-natural solution to clean and disinfect all over the house. And while white vinegar is a mild acid that does a great job in cleaning, it should also be used with caution. For example, many people use white vinegar as a rinse aid in the dishwasher, but you should never fill the rinse-aid compartment with it. The reason is simple: Vinegar will eat away at the rubber gasket, making it inoperable. Instead, fill a cup with vinegar and place it right-side up in the dishwasher.
You can recycle old razors
Over 2 billion disposable razors are thrown away every year, with just about none of them recycled. The largest manufacturer of razors, Gillette, wants to change that by taking back razors (any brand) for recycling. Simply register on their website, collect razors in a box and send them in to be recycled. And if you’re a member of their subscription service, you can use their shipping boxes to send back razors (again, of any brand) to be recycled. The old razors are separated by material and recycled into new products.
LIST-MANIA
America’s Best State Fairs
In order to rank America’s best state fairs, financial technology company SmartAsset analyzed the data across five factors: the length of the fairs, attendance rates, cost of general admission for adults and children and weather. Here are the top state fairs according to those criteria:
1. Arizona State Fair
2. Eastern Idaho State Fair
3. Mississippi State Fair
4. Western Idaho State Fair
4. New Mexico State Fair
6. South Dakota State Fair
7. North Dakota State Fair
8. Oregon State Fair
9. Nebraska State Fair
10. Great New York State Fair
30. Indiana State Fair
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
News You Can Use: Equality got a boost in Argentina in June when that country’s National Appeal Court ordered a man to pay his ex-wife
8 million pesos (about $178,000) for 27 years of housework. Newsweek reported Judge Victoria Fama reasoned that the wife, who holds a degree in economics, put her career aside for the entirety of their marriage to keep house and raise children, and by the time her husband left her in 2009, she was too old to compete in the job market. “The economic dependence of wives on their husbands is one of the central mechanisms through which women are subordinated in society,” the judge stated. Meanwhile, the husband was living “a good life.”
