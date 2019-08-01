DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Save money, energy in the kitchen
The kitchen is one of the biggest energy hogs in the home, so every little effort to save energy there can help lower your utility bill and save money. One easy tip is to defrost frozen food before cooking. By simply remembering to place that frozen lasagna in the refrigerator for a few hours before cooking, you’ll use 50 percent less energy to bake it from frozen. And bonus tip: Defrosting in the fridge also helps your refrigerator use less energy, since frozen items give off a chill, too.
Save time with less trips to gas pump
Another reason why investing in a hybrid car is a smart choice: It gives you more free time. A recent study by the Ford Motor Company showed that investing in a fuel-efficient hybrid car significantly reduces the number of trips you need to make to the gas station to refuel. Over the course of just one year, the average hybrid car owner saved about 10 hours of time from refueling. And who doesn’t like more free time?
LIST-MANIA
According to the Social Security Administration, these were the 10 most popular names given out in 2018.
Girls
1. Emma
2. Olivia
3. Ava
4. Isabella
5. Sophia
6. Charlotte
7. Mia
8. Amelia
9. Harper
10. Evelyn
Boys
1. Liam
2. Noah
3. William
4. James
5. Oliver
6. Benjamin
7. Elijah
8. Lucas
9. Mason
10. Logan
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Ideas: Damon Hudson, 25, of St. Ives, England, first noticed his missing milk delivery on May 17. “My milk delivery means the world to me. My little brother and sister can’t function without their cereal in the morning,” Hudson told Metro News. He could see the thief on his doorbell video footage, but he didn’t want to bother the police with such a trivial case, so after two weeks of going milk-less, he set up his own sting. Hudson introduced a couple of new ingredients in the milk bottle: fish oil and his own urine. “Hopefully that’s the end. The weirdo deserves it.” No word on whether the thief has found a new target.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.