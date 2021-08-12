DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Keep bleach out of septic
If your home has a septic system, there is one thing you should never use to clean your toilets: chlorine bleach. While it may seem like a hygienic thing to use to prevent germs and bacteria from building up, bleach can do more harm than good to your septic system, because it kills all bacteria, including the beneficial bacteria that are necessary to help break down waste. Without that good bacteria working inside the septic system, you may experience clogs or system failures.
Give back floral vases
More than $32 billion worth of flower arrangements from over 15,000 local florists are sold every year in the form of congratulatory, thank you or holiday bouquets. With those sales come millions of glass and ceramic vases that end up stashed under the kitchen sink and thrown into Goodwill donation bins or the trash can once the flowers have wilted. To find a home for your unwanted vessels, think about contacting the local florist who brought you the arrangement. Often they’ll take back the vases and reuse them to create new arrangements. It’s an easy way to reduce waste and support a local business.
LIST-MANIA
Best Cities for video gamers
To determine the best places to be a serious gamer, personal finance website WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 22 key gamer friendliness indicators including average internet speed to video-game stores per capita.
1. Irvine, Calif.
2. Austin, Texas
3. San Francisco
4. Seattle
5. Orlando, Fla.
6. Anaheim, Calif.
7. Fremont, Calif.
8. San Diego
9. Washington, DC
10. San Jose, Calif.
55. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Ewwwww: The Wellington Correctional Center in New South Wales, Australia, is being evacuated so that crews can clear the prison of dead and decaying mice and repair chewed electrical wiring, the Associated Press reported. Australia has been overrun with mice for months, which scientists say happens when rain follows several years of drought. Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Severin explained that “the mice have got into wall cavities, into roof spaces. They’re dead, but then they start obviously decaying and then the next problem is mites.”
