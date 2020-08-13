DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Compost pile and weeds
It’s a no-brainer that you can put things like vegetable peels, grass clippings and raked leaves into a compost pile, where they’ll eventually break down into beneficial mulch. But you might be surprised to learn there are some weeds that shouldn’t immediately be put in the pile after they’ve been pulled. Stubborn, prolific weeds like dandelion, kudzu and even fast-growing ivy seem to thrive in any condition, and your nutrient-rich compost is no exception. If you have weeds or fast-growers like these, place them on a tarp in the hot sun to “bake” for a few days before adding to your compost. Otherwise, they could actually regrow and thrive in your compost pile.
Disposable razor cleaning
While disposable razors may not be an eco-friendly choice, if you do use them, there is one thing you can do to help lengthen the life of the blades. After each shave, simply rinse and dip the blades in a little isopropyl rubbing alcohol. This does two things: It helps dry out the razor blades, which means they won’t rust and will stay sharp, and it helps sanitize the blades, which means you won’t be introducing acne-inducing bacteria onto your face with each shave. You can also dip nail clippers and tweezers in alcohol to keep them clean.
LIST-MANIA
Rainiest States in America
These are the 10 states with the most rain and snow in the U.S. based on state-wide average precipitation, according to weather and science site CurrentResults.com.
1. Hawaii
2. Louisiana
3. Mississippi
4. Alabama
5. Florida
6. Tennessee
7. Georgia
8. Arkansas
9. Connecticut
10. North Carolina
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
This Old House: Firefighters were called to a home in Guilford, Connecticut, on June 29 where a resident had fallen through a wood floor in the 177-year-old house and down about 30 feet into a well, WHDH reported. The victim treaded water for about 25 minutes while responders worked to hoist them out. Apparently, the well had been covered over by an addition made to the home during a 1981 renovation. “Some of these older, historical homes may have hazards that were not updated by current code,” the Guilford Police Department tweeted. The victim was taken to the hospital but had only minor injuries.
