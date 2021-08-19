DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Pull stickers from produce
Whether you compost at home or bring your compostables to a collection site, do one thing: Remove any produce stickers. Almost all stickers that have a bar code for scanning are made from plastic, and plastic does not break down into compost. You can remove the stickers when you first bring produce home, or do this: Buy fruits and vegetables that don’t have stickers on them to begin with. That’s actually one more reason to support your local farmers markets over chain supermarkets.
Reuse those silica packets
When you buy a bottle of vitamins or new electronics, you’ll typically find little packets labeled “Do Not Eat” inside. These are called silica packets, and inside them is a very porous natural mineral that absorbs moisture and helps preserve freshness. There’s no need to throw away these packets; you can reuse them around your home to keep things like tools, photos and the contents of your dresser drawers fresh and free of moisture. And you can reactivate silica packets: Just place them on a cookie tray in the oven at 275 degrees for about an hour.
LIST-MANIA
Dog breeds most at risk for heatstroke
British researchers have determined that certain breeds, as well as those that are older and/or overweight, are more likely to suffer from heat-related illness than others. Most at risk are dogs that weigh more than 110 pounds, and also breeds with flat faces. Excessive panting on hot, humid days is one warning sign.
1. Chow chow
2. Bulldog
3. French bulldog
4. Dogue de Bordeaux
5. Greyhound
6. Cavalier King Charles spaniel
7. Pug
8. Golden retriever
9. Springer spaniel
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Can’t Possibly Be True: What is art? For Italian artist Salvatore Garau, it’s ... nothing. The 67-year-old sculptor recently sold his “immaterial” sculpture, “I am,” for $18,300, Newsweek reported in June. The buyer got a certificate of ownership. Garau says his work is a “vacuum.” “The vacuum is nothing more than a space full of energy, and even if we empty it and there is nothing left, according to the Heisenberg uncertainty principle, that ‘nothing’ has a weight,” Garau explained. The artist demands that the work be displayed in a private home free of any obstruction, in a 5-by-5-foot area, but he has no requirements for lighting or climate control.
