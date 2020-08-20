DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Store milk in fridge correctly
Do you keep a carton of milk or coffee creamer conveniently placed in your refrigerator door? Sure, it may be easier to grab it from the door and use it to add a splash to your coffee or cereal in the morning, but that’s the last place you should be storing dairy. Real milk products need to be kept as cold as possible to stay fresh, and the door just isn’t cold enough. So where is the best place? Store dairy products in the back of the refrigerator, where the temperature is coldest.
Reuse old bedsheets
When it’s time for new bedsheets, think about saving the old ones to help out with tasks around the house. Use a large flat sheet as a drop cloth when you’re painting or doing any other messy chores around the house. Use a fitted sheet to help protect a table when you’re working on a craft project and don’t want to damage the tabletop. And protect outdoor plants: When there’s a chance of frost, cover them with a sheet to create a protective barrier from the elements.
LIST-MANIA
6 facts about watermelons
To quench one’s curiosity about watermelons, the following are six facts about this beloved food, courtesy of The Watermelon Board.
• Washing watermelons before cutting into them will help prevent the transfer of any dirt or bacteria into the fleshy center.
• An average 15- to 20-pound watermelon offers 90 6-ounce servings.
• Watermelons grow in warm climates and are harvested from Florida to Guatemala.
• Seedless watermelons contain small, white “seeds.” These are actually seed coats that didn’t fully form.
• Whole watermelons do not necessarily need to be refrigerated. But once cut, any remaining pieces should be.
• Watermelons are 92 percent water, and they’re the perfect carrying case for beverages. Early explorers even used watermelons as canteens.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Compelling Explanation: What started as a report of a naked man running down a road hitting cars in Owensboro, Ky., on July 16, soon turned into a home burglary in progress, reports WFIE. Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrived at the home around 1:30 a.m. to find John Stefanopoulos, 41, standing inside, naked and covered with mud and blood. Authorities said the suspect rushed the officers while repeatedly telling them he had used “mushrooms with Jesus and that they were playing a virtual reality video game together.” Stefanopoulos was eventually tased and taken into custody.
