Clean that water bottle
It’s great that you use your reusable water or hot beverage bottle every day, but you still should do one thing: Wash it properly every day as well. Germs and bacteria love moist environments, so when a bottle stays wet and doesn’t get washed, illness-causing spores can germinate and sprout. It’s not enough to swirl hot water around a bottle to get it clean; you need warm water and soap to properly disinfect both the inside and the parts that touch your mouth. The best method is to toss it in the dishwasher to make sure it’s clean and properly disinfected.
Don’t recycle shredded paper
Office paper is an easily recyclable and desired material, but if it’s shredded, don’t throw it in the recycling. Modern paper shredders do a fine job at turning sensitive documents into itty-bitty confetti, but those very short fibers make shredded paper a terrible recyclable. When shredded paper makes its way into a recycling load, it can devalue the whole load or, worse, contaminate it, forcing the recycling center to throw it out. Rather than shredding everything, shred what’s actually private and recycle the rest.
Best Cities for Yard Sales
Lawn care professional placement site Lawn Love ranked the 200 largest U.S. cities to determine the Best cities for yard and garage sales. They looked for good-sized yards, plenty of yard/garage sales, and great weather conditions.
1. St. Louis
2. Fort Wayne
3. Indianapolis
4. Baton Rouge, La.
5. Tucson, Ariz.
6. Minneapolis
7. Portland, Ore.
8. Fort Worth, Texas
9. Austin, Texas
10. Nashville, Tenn.
By Chuck Sheppard
Fan(atics): Fans of the National Hockey League Champion Tampa Bay Lightning have a customized way to celebrate: Coors Light Champions Ice, Business Wire reported. During the Stanley Cup Finals, Coors scraped and collected actual ice from the arena and transported it to Golden, Colorado, where Coors products are made. The ice is filtered during the brewing process and then blended into the beer, “giving Bolts fans a literal taste of the action,” said Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing. Local fans will be able to enjoy the limited-edition brew at Tampa Bay bars.
