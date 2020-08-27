DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Say no to the fridge for storing some vegetables
The refrigerator is usually the ideal place to keep perishables fresh, but that’s not the case for every fruit and vegetable. Never put potatoes in a refrigerator; the cool temperatures can easily turn the starch-rich vegetables into sugar bombs in no time flat. The same goes for tomatoes, which can turn from sun-ripened goodness to flavorless mush. And fresh garlic and onions are also a no-go for your fridge; the cool temps turn them moldy and soft. They’re better off in a cool, dark place like your pantry or basement.
Buying dishwasher tablets in bulk is a bad idea
If you find a great deal on a huge quantity of dishwashing tablets, you might want to pass on stocking up. The reason is that modern dishwashing detergent tablets are effective because of grease- and grime-fighting enzymes. But as an active ingredient, the enzymes’ effectiveness deteriorates over time, making the tablets less effective. This is why it’s imperative to buy the tablets in smaller quantities and to make sure they are always sealed up in their original container when you store them at home.
LIST-MANIA
Cities with swimming pools
A new LendingTree study ranks the 50 largest cities by its share of homes with a swimming pool.
1. Phoenix - 33%
2. Miami - 31%
3. Tampa, Fla. - 28%
4. Orlando, Fla. - 26%
5. Las Vegas - 24%
6. Los Angeles - 19%
7. Riverside, Calif. - 18%
8. San Diego - 17%
9. Sacramento, Calif. - 15%
10. Dallas - 14%
20. Indianapolis - 7%
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Angry Animals: At Lassen Volcanic National Park in Northern California, five acres around Manzanita Lake were shut down after a man was attacked by an otter on June 25. Park Superintendent Jim Richardson told the Redding Record Searchlight the unnamed man was swimming in the river and came too close to the otter’s offspring, known as kittens. “It is significant anytime an animal attacks a human,” Richardson said. He did not believe the man was seriously injured, and he said the otter would not be relocated. “It’s the protective momma (doing her job), and the attack came as a surprise,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.