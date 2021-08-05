DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Unplug one day a week
Pick one day a week to go completely unplugged, free of any digital devices. Years of studies have shown that being disconnected from your phone and computer screens is beneficial for overall well-being and happiness, but recent findings indicate that it also may help you sleep better. According to a study by the National Academy of Sciences, spending time on your phone prior to bedtime can delay melatonin release, which causes you to take longer to fall asleep. It’s best to leave phones and e-readers off, since they emit the “blue light” from screens that affects your brain.
Recycle those unused keys
Ever wonder what to do with old metal keys you no longer need? The good news is that they are 100% recyclable, since most household keys are composed of brass with a nickel coating. All you have to do is remove any plastic covers you might have on the keys and take them to any scrap metal or recycling facility in your community to deposit in the mixed metals bin. Old keys are recycled and melted down to make new metal products. And here’s another idea for what to do with lots of old keys: Have a key fundraising drive. Ask everyone to bring old keys from their junk drawer and sell the whole lot to a scrap metal dealer, then donate the funds to the charity of your choice. Local businesses like car dealers and Realtors could donate lots of keys to help you raise money, too.
LIST-MANIA
Top watermelon producers
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, these are the top watermelon producing states in the U.S. Florida, Georgia, California, and Texas account for two-thirds of U.S. output.
1. Florida
2. Georgia
3. California
4. Texas
5. South Carolina
6. Indiana
7. North Carolina
8. Arizona
9. Delaware
10. Missouri
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
What’s in a Name? The Smoking Gun reported that on June 18, a woman in St. Petersburg, Florida, was arrested after allegedly drunkenly slamming her car into a tree, a Taco Bell sign and the store’s water meter, and then leaving the scene. The appropriately named Kanisha Booze, 34, is an employee at the Taco Bell. Police said Booze had “bloodshot, watery eyes, a dazed and blank expression on her face and an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath.”
