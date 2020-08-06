DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Clean pans the right way
Do you want to extend the non-stick surfaces of your hard anodized and cast-iron pans for as long as possible? First, never put them in the dishwasher; the hot water can destroy the top protective layers, making the pans less reliable to cook with. And even washing with soapy water by hand can make them less naturally non-stick. The solution? Use salt. Scrub with coarse salt to help lift grime and disinfect the surface. And for truly stubborn messes, fill the pan with water, add salt and boil away on the cook top until all the baked-on mess has lifted up, leaving the pan truly clean.
Plant those old onions
Ever look in your pantry and find an onion that’s sprouted roots and green shoots? While the onion is still perfectly edible, maybe you’d rather not use it to cook with. So how about using that thriving onion to grow new onions right in your own backyard? Just separate the sprouted onion into smaller pieces and plant it in your garden or in pots. In a few weeks, you’ll notice new sprouts and growth, and you’ll eventually have a bumper crop of new onions to harvest from your garden.
LIST-MANIA
Worst jobs for sleep deprivation
For many people, work prevents adequate sleep throughout the week. According to OnHealth.com, these are some of the worst:
• Airline pilots
• Air traffic controllers
• Bartenders
• Factory workers
• Financial analysts
• Medical students, interns and residents
• Network administrators
• Nurses
• Police officers
• Senior managers
• Truck drivers
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Overreaction: Richland County (South Carolina) sheriff’s officers are searching for a man and woman who held a Pizza Hut manager at gunpoint on May 29 in Columbia — because they didn’t receive the 2-liter bottle of Pepsi they had ordered for delivery with their pie. The manager told WIS the couple entered the restaurant complaining about the delivery, then came behind the counter and as the man held out a gun, the woman removed a bottle of Pepsi from the cooler. Once the goods were in hand, the man put his gun away, and they left the store.
