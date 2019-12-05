DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
When to donate unwanted items
Did you know the busiest time that thrift stores like Goodwill and the Salvation Army face is the week between Christmas and New Year’s? It makes sense: Many of us have time off, which offers a good opportunity to de-clutter and purge unwanted items. One way to help is to avoid that week and plan to make your donation at least a month prior to Christmas. This does two things: It helps avoid the busy donation time, and it provides merchandise that can be sold during the holiday season, too.
Add bags with food donations
When donating food to your local food pantry (or depositing food in a donation bin), consider going one step further to help. Raid your home for any reusable bags you don’t use and fill those bags with your donations. This accomplishes two things: It cushions your food donation, and it also provides reusable bags for your local food pantry. Durable, reusable bags also make it easy to separate your food donations from non-food items like detergent and cleaning supplies.
LIST-MANIA
What’s the price of true love this holiday season?
Purchasing the gifts included in the song “The 12 Days of Christmas” rings up to $38,993.59, just 0.2 percent or $67.56 over the 2018 price, according to the 36th annual holiday economic analysis by PNC Financial Services.
Here are “The 12 Days of Christmas” gifts compared to last year:
• One partridge in a pear tree $210.17 (-4.5%)
• Two turtle doves $300.00 (-20%)
• Three French hens $181.50 (same)
• Four calling birds $599.96 (same)
• Five Gold Rings $825.00 (+10%)
• Six geese-a-laying $$420.00 (+7.7%)
• Seven swans-a-swimming $13,125.00 (unchanged)
• Eight maids-a-milking $58.00 (unchanged)
• Nine ladies dancing $7,552.84 (same)
• 10 lords-a-leaping $10,000.00 (same)
• 11 pipers piping $2,748.87 (+0.8%)
• 12 drummers drumming $2,972.25 (+0.8%)
WHAT TO WATCH
TODAY: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” returns to remind us of the true meaning of the holiday — and that scrawny little trees need our love, too. (8 p.m., ABC).
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Ironies: Locksmiths at the Timpson shop in Edinburgh, Scotland, drew a crowd and withstood some ribbing after they locked themselves out of their store on Oct. 14, according to the Scottish Sun. Fortunately, one of the locksmiths had a toolbox with him, and he was able to legally break back into the shop.
