Cotton sheets and flu season
Here’s another reason to opt for 100% organic cotton sheets for your bed: They can help you stay healthier during cold and flu season. When someone is sick, it’s important to regularly wash the bedding they are sleeping on, since the sheets can harbor illness-causing germs. All-cotton sheets are the only kind that can withstand being washed in hot water with special disinfecting detergents. Synthetic blends can shrink and wear out quickly, and should be avoided.
Wash those reusable bottles
It doesn’t matter if your reusable water bottle is made from glass, metal or plastic: You need to wash it every day. Reusable bottles are an excellent way to cut back on single-use plastic while staying hydrated, but the moist environment of the bottle can turn into a breeding ground for illness-causing germs and bacteria. Get in the habit of adding your bottle to the dishwasher, where the high temperatures can eradicate germs. And never leave a bottle in a hot car or dirty environment (like a gym bag) where the growth of germs is expedited.
2019 Most popular baby names
Parenting and pregnancy website BabyCenter has released its list of top baby names, compiled from the names of babies born to around 600,000 registered U.S. users in 2019. The site combines names that sound the same but vary in spelling to get a more accurate measure of its popularity (e.g. Sophia and Sofia).
Girls
1. Sophia
2. Olivia
3. Emma
4. Ava
5. Aria
6. Isabella
7. Amelia
8. Mia
9. Riley
10. Aaliyah
Boys
1. Liam
2. Jackson
3. Noah
4. Aiden
5. Grayson
6. Caden
7. Lucas
8. Elijah
9. Oliver
10. Muhammad
Bright Ideas: Eighth-graders in the Payatas district north of Manila in the Philippines have come up with a way to help rid city streets of dog feces and maybe even lower local construction costs. The “bio-bricks” they’ve developed are made of 10 grams of poop, which the students collect and air-dry, and 10 grams of cement powder, Reuters reported on Nov. 20. The students say their bricks can be used for sidewalk pavement or small structures, such as backyard walls. They admit the bio-bricks have a faint odor, but assert that it will fade with time.
