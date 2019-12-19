DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Bundle up donation items
When you’re donating things to charities like Goodwill, do just one extra thing to make your donation even better. When giving shoes, take a rubber band or reuse a plastic bag to help keep them together; single shoes are often discarded instead of re-sold at stores. And if things belong together — like a coffeepot and a coffee maker — bundle them in a box so they can stay together from donation to store shelf.
Clean rugs with baking soda
If you have area rugs that have absorbed odor from food, pets or cigarette smoke, baking soda offers an easy (and cheap) way to deodorize them. Baking soda particles penetrate deeply into the fibers of the carpet and absorb like mini sponges. Simply sprinkle baking soda liberally on the carpet and let it sit for a few hours or overnight, then vacuum away the next morning. You can use this trick on wall-to-wall carpet, too.
LIST-MANIA
Highest grossing holiday movies
According to information from Box Office Mojo, these are the most successful Christmas movies in domestic revenue.
1. “Home Alone” (1990) - $285.76M
2. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018) - $270.52M
3. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000) - $260.04M
4. “The Polar Express” (2004) - $157.22M
5. “Elf” (2003) - $173.84M
6. “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” (1992) - $173.59M
7. “The Santa Clause” (1994) - 144.83M
8. “The Santa Clause 2” (2002) - $139.24M
9. “A Christmas Carol” (2009) - $137.86M
10. “Four Christmases” (2008) - $120.15M
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Ideas: Elementary and middle school students in Bandung, Indonesia, have been spending too much time with their smartphones, according to Mayor Oded Muhammad Danial, who has come up with a clever distraction. In mid-November, authorities began distributing 2,000 baby chicks in cages with signs that read: “Please take good care of me.” AFP reports the students will be required to feed their pets before and after school and can keep them on school premises if they don’t have space in their backyard. Danial said the chick project, dubbed “chickenisation,” is part of a larger endeavor by President Joko Widodo to broaden students’ education. “There is an aspect of discipline here,” said Danial.
