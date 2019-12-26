DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Watch your windows
It’s no surprise that your windows are the biggest culprit in letting cold air in during the winter season. Old low-efficiency windows can be responsible for up to 30% of your home’s heat loss. While replacing them may not be an option for everyone, adding storm windows can help increase their efficiency. And if that isn’t an option, just adding plastic film (available at any hardware store) can take up to 14% off your heating bill. It may not be the most attractive look, but it’ll help you stay warm and cozy this winter season.
Prevent the spread of germs
Are you sick or is someone ill with a cold or flu in your household? To help prevent the spread of germs, it’s important to disinfect household items that can harbor viruses on their surfaces. The top items include your phone, which is typically in constant contact, because cold and flu viruses can last for days on the screens. Other common items include remote controls, bathroom and kitchen faucets, and towels, which should be cleaned in hot water. Wipe down door handles and computer keyboards, and wash all bedding once the sick person feels better.
LIST-MANIA
Top cities where it’s cheaper to buy a house than to rent
A recent study by GoBankingRates looked at the 85 largest US cities by population and found that in 31 of them the average monthly mortgage is cheaper than the average monthly rent. Here are the top 10 in difference.
1. Baltimore - $308
2. Cleveland - $278
3. Santa Ana, Calif. - $247
4. St. Paul, Minn. - $226
5. Toledo, Ohio - $212
6. Aurora, Colo. - $204
7. Memphis, Tenn. - $203
8. Indianapolis - $196
9. Silver Spring, Md. - $189
10. Buffalo, NY - $166 cheaper
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Not Santa: As Stephanie Leguia of Milton, Massachusetts, and her neighbor, Wenhan Huang, chatted in Huang’s yard on Dec. 1, an unusual object slammed to the ground just feet from where they stood. Their backs were turned when what looked like a “giant silver tarp” crashed down. On its way, it lopped off four tree branches: “If it had hit us, we would have been dead,” Leguia said. Turns out the object was an uninflated silver evacuation slide from a Delta flight arriving in Boston from Paris. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the pilot had heard a loud noise as the Boeing airliner approached Logan International Airport, but the flight landed without incident.
