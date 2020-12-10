DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
What glass can be recycled?
Glass bottles, glass jars and wine glasses may all be made from glass, but that doesn’t mean that they are all recyclable. While glass jars and bottles that once held food items like pasta sauce, ketchup and applesauce are recyclable in some curbside recycling, glass used for bakeware and for table settings is not. The reason is this type of glass has a different melting point than other glass, which means tossing a chipped wine glass into your recycling bin actually can contaminate a load of recyclables. If you have glassware to get rid of, donate and don’t recycle.
Keep critters out of grill
The warm, covered environment of your backyard grill is an ideal place for a wild animal to forage for food or to nest inside. But wild animals and grilling dinner don’t mix, so use these tips to keep them away. First, keep the grill as clean as possible, since grease and leftover food can draw animals in. This includes removing the grease tray and keeping it clean. You can purchase a tight cover for your grill as a barrier, too. Avoid wildlife-deterrent chemical sprays; nothing chemical-based should be near something you use to cook food. And if you do find a nest, no worries: Just remove the nest and run the grill on high for 30 minutes to sterilize it before using.
NOW YOU KNOW
How To Pronounce These Celebrity Names
If you’ve ever wondered just how certain stars pronounce their famous names, we’ve got you covered:
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: Nee-ko-LY COS-ter Wall-DOW
Shia LaBeouf: SHY-uh Luh-BUHF
Emily Ratajkowski: Em-uh-lee
Rat-uh-COW-ski
Zendaya: Zen-day-a
Cara Delevingne: Car-ah Del-eh-vin
Joaquin Phoenix: Wah-KEEN FEE-niks
Kaley Cuoco: Ka-lee Ku-OH-ko
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Animal Capers: Five African gray parrots adopted in August by Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in the United Kingdom were on display to the public only 20 minutes before the park started getting complaints that the birds were using obscenities with guests, reported LincolnshireLive. When the birds first came to Lincolnshire, they were quarantined together, where it seems they taught each other some “fowl” language. “The more they swear, the more you usually laugh, which then triggers them to swear again,” explained park CEO Steve Nichols. The birds have been placed in an offshore enclosure where Nichols hoped other birds would teach them some manners; when released, they’ll go to separate areas so they can’t encourage each other.
Commented
