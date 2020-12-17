DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Opt for digital receipts
Have you ever gone to check out at a retail chain like a drugstore and been given a receipt that feels like a mile-long waste of paper? The nonprofit organization Green America recently campaigned and convinced one of the largest chains — CVS — to give consumers the option to skip receipts and receive them digitally instead. Since 2019, over a million customers have helped save 49 million yards of receipt paper. To save paper, sign up for digital receipts at the stores where you shop.
Use windows to heat house
When it’s freezing cold outside, that doesn’t mean you need to crank up the thermostat, use natural resources and waste money to stay warm inside. If it’s sunny outside, open the shades and drapes to let the bright sunshine inside. The sun’s rays will have a greenhouse effect and create real warmth inside your home. At night, do the opposite: Shut the blinds and close the drapes to maximize the energy efficiency of your windows.
LIST-MANIA
Worst Christmas Movies
After compiling at least 20 reviews for each film, RottenTomatoes.com says these are the all-time worst Christmas movies:
1. “The Nutcracker in 3D” (2010) - 0%
2. “Christmas With the Kranks”
(2004) - 5%
3. “Deck the Halls” (2006) - 6%
4. “Surviving Christmas” (2004) - 7%
5. “Mixed Nuts” (1994) - 10%
6. “An American Carol” (2008) - 12%
7. “Black Christmas” (2006) - 14%
8. “A Merry Friggin’ Christmas”
(2014) - 14%
9. “Jingle All the Way” (1996) - 15%
10. “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause” (2006) - 17%
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! Julie McSorley of San Luis Obispo, California, and her friend Liz Cottriel were enjoying a sunny day of kayaking and whale-watching at Avila Beach on Nov. 2 when they were overturned by a humpback that got too close while feeding. “I saw the big pool of fish, the big bait ball come up out of the water. ... All of a sudden, I lifted up and I was in the water,” McSorley told KMPH. “I thought it was gonna land on me,” Cottriel said. Other paddleboarders and kayakers came to their rescue, thinking the whale may have bitten the women, but it merely pushed them underwater. “We got back to the car, I was shaking my shirt and a bunch of fish came out of my shirt,” Cottriel said.
