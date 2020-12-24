DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Giving the right gifts
Did you know close to 40% of holiday gifts are returned to the stores by the recipients? Another 18% of gifts are donated to charity, 15% are regifted, and a whopping 11% of gifts are simply tossed into the trash. That means only about 15% of gifts received this holiday season are actually kept and enjoyed. To help cut the waste, consider giving experiential items like excursions to restaurants, a delicious bottle of wine or a donation in the recipient’s name to a charity they support. We can cut the waste and give gifts that are a joy to give and a real joy to receive.
Keep bird feeders dry, fresh
Bird feeders are a nice way to get close to birds and also help them find a source of food when survival is tough, during harsh winter months. According to the National Wildlife Federation, feeders should be placed at least 10 feet away from shrubs, brush piles and places where cats may lurk. The NWF also advises that the seed mixture should always stay dry. Wet seed can develop mold that sickens birds, so if yours gets wet, dump the old mixture into a compost pile, clean the feeder and start fresh with dry seeds.
States with Most Holiday Spirit
GetCenturyLink.com has released a study that ranks which states have the most, and the least festive spirit in 2020, based on data including Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses, online shopping for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, ornaments, music streams, and Christmas tweets.
1. North Carolina
2. South Carolina
3. Nebraska
4. Idaho
5. Tennessee
6. Utah
7. Wisconsin
8. North Dakota
9. Connecticut
10. Massachusetts
24. Indiana
Inexplicable: Firefighters with Essex County (England) Fire and Rescue Service were called to a derelict laundromat in Epping on Oct. 30, where three young men had become trapped inside an industrial-sized tumble dryer. Two of them had climbed all the way into the dryer, while the third had managed to get his ankles trapped in the door. Firefighters were joined by Essex Police, a medical helicopter and the ambulance service as they employed “a lot of heavy equipment” to free the men, watch manager Glenn Jackson told Sky News. No word on what they were looking for in there.
