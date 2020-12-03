DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Adjust your ceiling fan
Here’s a classic tip worth repeating: If you have ceiling fans, now is the time to reverse the direction to help keep your home warmer. A ceiling fan that runs counter-clockwise pushes cool air down into a room. When you reverse its spin during the fall months to clockwise, it’ll push the cool air upward and help recirculate warm air in the room. If you don’t reverse the direction and keep the fan going, it’ll just continue to cool the room, creating a wind chill effect.
Check tire pressure in winter
As the temperatures begin to dip, the cold air can also reduce the air pressure in your tires. Take a few seconds to check your tire pressure and put air in them to get them back to the right setting. If this isn’t in your wheelhouse to do yourself, you can also ask for the pressure to be checked the next time your car is in for regular maintenance. You also should ask if the tread on your tires is acceptable. If it’s too worn down, they could present problems during the snowy winter months.
LIST-MANIA
Countries that get the most sleep
According to one million worldwide users of Sleep Cycle, an app that tracks night-time sound and movement, these are the countries where people get the most sleep:
1. New Zealand
2. Finland
3. Netherlands
4. Australia
5. England
6. Belgium
7. Ireland
8. France
9. Sweden
10. Estonia
17. United States
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Man’s Best Friend: Veterinary researchers at the University of Helsinki have been testing whether dogs can sniff out COVID-19, and Anna Hielm-Bjorkman has the good news: They can. With almost 100% accuracy. “A dog could easily save so, so, so many lives,” she told DW. A pilot program at the Helsinki Airport is having travelers wipe their wrists or neck with a cloth, which the trained dogs then sniff. They can identify the virus up to five days before any symptoms appear. People who test positive at the voluntary canine site are directed to the airport’s medical unit for confirmation. Hielm-Bjorkman said travelers have been eager to participate, waiting up to an hour in line.
