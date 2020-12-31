LIST-MANIA
What time does New Year arrive around the world?
Using Indiana time, this is when the world will welcome 2021:
December 31
8 a.m. - Samoa, Tonga, Kiribati
8:15 a.m. - New Zealand
9 a.m. - Most of Australia
10am - Japan, South Korea and North Korea
11 a.m. - China, Philippines, Singapore
12 p.m. - Thailand, Cambodia and large parts of Indonesia
1:30 p.m. - India and Sri Lanka
4 p.m. - Turkey, Iraq, Kenya and most of Russia
5 p.m. - Greece, Romania, South Africa, Hungary
6 p.m. - Germany, France, Italy, Algeria, Belgium, Spain
7 p.m. - UK, Ireland, Ghana, Iceland, Portugal
10 p.m. - Argentina, regions of Brazil, Chile, Paraguay
11 p.m - Some regions of Canada, Bolivia, Puerto Rico
Midnight - Eastern Standard Time in the US - New York, Kokomo; Cuba
January 1
1 a.m. - Central Standard Time in the US - Chicago, St. Louis
2 a.m. - Mountain Standard Time in the US - Colorado, Arizona
3 a.m. - Pacific Standard Time in the US - LA, Nevada
4 a.m. - Alaska
5 a.m. - Hawaii
6 a.m. - American Samoa
7 a.m. - Baker Island, Howland Island
WHAT TO WATCH
• Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021 from 8-11 p.m., 11:30 p.m.- 1 a.m.
• NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 from 10-11 p.m., 11:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
• FOX’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021 from 8-10 p.m., 11 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Kinda Creepy: Engineers at Japan’s Gifu University have developed a robotic device that re-creates the experience of holding another person’s hand — without the other person. “My Girlfriend in Walk” attaches to the user’s forearm, and the metal hand is covered with a soft, gel material that simulates human skin, even allowing custom fragrances to be added to the artificial sweat. A heater provides warmth and a pressure sensor duplicates the strength of the wearer’s grip, according to Oddity Central. An accompanying smartphone app can emit sounds including footsteps, breathing and the sound of clothes rubbing against skin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.