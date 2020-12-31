Bizarro.c .1231.jpg

LIST-MANIA

What time does New Year arrive around the world?

Using Indiana time, this is when the world will welcome 2021:

December 31

8 a.m. - Samoa, Tonga, Kiribati

8:15 a.m. - New Zealand

9 a.m. - Most of Australia

10am - Japan, South Korea and North Korea

11 a.m. - China, Philippines, Singapore

12 p.m. - Thailand, Cambodia and large parts of Indonesia

1:30 p.m. - India and Sri Lanka

4 p.m. - Turkey, Iraq, Kenya and most of Russia

5 p.m. - Greece, Romania, South Africa, Hungary

6 p.m. - Germany, France, Italy, Algeria, Belgium, Spain

7 p.m. - UK, Ireland, Ghana, Iceland, Portugal

10 p.m. - Argentina, regions of Brazil, Chile, Paraguay

11 p.m  - Some regions of Canada, Bolivia, Puerto Rico

Midnight - Eastern Standard Time in the US - New York, Kokomo; Cuba

January 1

1 a.m. - Central Standard Time in the US - Chicago, St. Louis

2 a.m. - Mountain Standard Time in the US - Colorado, Arizona

3 a.m. - Pacific Standard Time in the US - LA, Nevada

4 a.m.  - Alaska

5 a.m. - Hawaii

6 a.m. - American Samoa

7 a.m. - Baker Island, Howland Island

WHAT TO WATCH

• Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021 from 8-11 p.m., 11:30 p.m.- 1 a.m.

• NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 from 10-11 p.m., 11:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.

• FOX’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021 from 8-10 p.m., 11 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

By Chuck Sheppard

Kinda Creepy: Engineers at Japan’s Gifu University have developed a robotic device that re-creates the experience of holding another person’s hand — without the other person. “My Girlfriend in Walk” attaches to the user’s forearm, and the metal hand is covered with a soft, gel material that simulates human skin, even allowing custom fragrances to be added to the artificial sweat. A heater provides warmth and a pressure sensor duplicates the strength of the wearer’s grip, according to Oddity Central. An accompanying smartphone app can emit sounds including footsteps, breathing and the sound of clothes rubbing against skin.

