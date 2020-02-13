DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Cover your food in the fridge
What’s one simple thing you can do to help your refrigerator work as efficiently as possible? Cover your food. When your leftovers or pitchers of water are inside your fridge, they release moisture, and that moisture forces the compressor in your fridge to work harder to keep everything else inside cool. Use food storage containers with lids or pitchers with caps on them to keep your fridge running like a lean, green, refrigeration machine.
Grab a reusable bottle when on the road
One thing a road warrior should always travel with is a reusable water bottle. Instead of opting for single-use plastic bottles, you can refill your bottle wherever you go. And it’s easier than ever before to find good-quality water, too. Most coffee chains and fast-food restaurants use high-grade filtration systems and offer free refills. Hotel gyms, airports and even many supermarkets have refill stations, too. You’ll not only save money, but you’ll find yourself drinking more water. Cheers!
LIST-MANIA
Best Cities for Valentine’s Day
Personal finance website WalletHub played cupid to determine the most romantic and cost-effective cities for celebrating Valentine’s Day, based on key metrics ranging from florists per capita to forecasted precipitation to cost of a three-course meal for two.
1. San Francisco
2. New York
3. San Diego
4. Honolulu
5. Las Vegas
6. Seattle
7. Orlando, Fla.
8. Portland, Ore.
9. Scottsdale, Ariz.
10. Chicago
71. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Precocious: The father of a 3-year-old girl in Guilin, China, is paying the price for his toddler’s creative expression. On Nov. 24, the man, identified only as Mr. Zhao, his wife and daughter visited an Audi dealership, Oddity Central reported. As the adults looked around, the bored girl scratched “artwork” into 10 automobiles, including one valued at more than $140,000. The dealership sued the father for $28,400 over the damage caused. Eventually, Mr. Zhao and the dealership settled on a payment of $10,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.