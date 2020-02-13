Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Snow showers. Morning high of 33F with temps falling to near 20. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Low around 5F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.