DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Don’t hang your sweaters
Sure, an organized closet with all of your garments on hangers looks great, but it may not be doing any good for some of those items, specifically sweaters. No matter what kind of hanger you use, hanging sweaters will cause them to stretch and lose their shape quickly. If you want to extend the life of your sweaters, it’s best to fold them instead of hanging. And here’s a useful tip if you’re short on space: Fold your sweaters in half and lay them over the rod in your closet.
Use your dryer efficiently
Though it’s more energy-efficient to dry your clothes on a clothesline, there are times when you need to use a dryer. To make it as efficient as possible, place your dryer in a warm spot in the home (a cold garage or basement may not be the best place) since this will reduce the time the machine needs to warm up. Use the delay feature function to make the dryer run automatically during non-peak hours like in the middle of the night. And dry loads of clothes one right after another; the residual heat from the first load will speed up the drying time of the second.
LIST-MANIA
Top Twitter accounts
Here are the most followed personal accounts on Twitter as of February 21.
1. Barack Obama - 113M followers
2. Justin Bieber - 110M followers
3. Katy Perry - 108M followers
4. Rihanna - 96M followers
5. Taylor Swift - 86M followers
6. Cristiano Ronaldo - 83M followers
7. Lady Gaga - 81M followers
8. Ellen DeGeneres - 80M followers
9. Donald Trump - 73M followers
10. Ariana Grande - 71M followers
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Can You Blame Her? Shawna Joseph, 28, of Jersey City, New Jersey, lost her cool on Jan. 7 at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission in Bayonne. Asked to leave around 2 p.m. after becoming angry over the length of the lines, authorities said she returned later that afternoon and unleashed her wrath, smashing computers, assaulting workers and kicking the police officers called to arrest her. The Associated Press reported that Joseph eventually was responsible for about $23,000 in damages, according to authorities, and after she was arrested, she was found to have a PCP-laced marijuana cigarette in her possession; she was charged with criminal mischief, drug possession, aggravated assault and hindering apprehension.
