DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Keep cosmetics dry in bathroom
When it comes to personal care products, your bathroom countertop may not be the best place for storage. It all depends on the humidity level in your bathroom. If your mirror quickly steams up, it means small droplets of water are probably accumulating on your beauty products. This small amount of condensation is enough for cosmetics and other skin care products to generate mold, which can wreak havoc on your skin. Instead, store these products inside drawers to keep them as dry as possible.
Clean out fridge and freezer
Twice a year, make it a priority to clean the inside of your fridge and freezer, and purge any food items that are past their expiration date. Wash the interior of the fridge with a solution of warm water and baking soda to loosen hard spills so they soften and can be wiped out. If possible, pull the fridge out from the wall and vacuum underneath and behind it, since dust buildup can force a fridge to work harder. And make a pledge to always toss out old food throughout the year and recycle any containers that are recyclable.
LIST-MANIA
Top cities for rodent treatments
Orkin has released its rattiest cities list, which ranks the top 50 metros by the number of new rodent treatments performed. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.
1. Chicago
2. Los Angeles
3. New York
4. Washington, DC
5. San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose
6. Detroit
7. Cleveland-Akron
8. Minneapolis-St. Paul
9. Philadelphia
10. Atlanta
16. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Act of Desperation: After Dona Maria Schiave failed her driver’s license test three times in the Novo Mutum Parana district of Brazil, her son, Heitor Marcio Schiave, 43, decided to take matters into his own hands. On Dec. 10, he donned a stuffed bra, long skirt and makeup and showed up at the State Department of Traffic, claiming to be his mother, ready to take the test again. Aline Mendoca, the examiner, became suspicious and summoned the military police. “I thought she was drunk at first,” she told globo.com. “When I realized that the student was actually a man, I decided to proceed normally” and wait for officers. “I think he pitied his mother for failing three times.” Schiave was arrested for fraudulent misrepresentation and released; he may face a fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.