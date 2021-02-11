DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Unplug those energy hogs
Have you heard of “energy vampires”? These are devices and appliances that are plugged into an outlet and continue to draw electricity even if they are turned off or not being used. The latest statistics say that this unnecessary power drain costs Americans more than $19 billion a year. To help save electricity and knock a little off of your monthly bill, consider unplugging these top-5 energy vampires: desktop computers, televisions, cable boxes, speakers and microwaves.
Add more humidity to home
A naturally warm home is also a humid one. Humid air retains heat better than dry air. Among the easiest ways to help capture naturally humid air are two things: Let the hot, humid air from your morning shower waft from the bathroom into the rest of the house, and also do as much cooking as possible in your home. Also, running a humidifier can add moisture to the room, helping to maintain heat and also create a more comfortable living environment.
LIST-MANIA
NFL Super Bowl host cities
Below are the number of Super Bowls hosted by cities from 1967 through Tampa in 2021:
1. Miami - 11
2. New Orleans - 10
3. Los Angeles - 7
4. Tampa, Fla. - 5
5. San Diego - 3
6. Atlanta - 3
7. Houston - 3
8. San Francisco - 2
9. Detroit - 2
10. Glendale, Ariz. - 2
11. Minneapolis - 2
12. Tempe, Ariz. - 1
13. Jacksonville, Fla. - 1
14. Arlington - 1
15. Indianapolis - 1
16. New Jersey - 1
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Unsocial Media: Caleb Burczyk, 29, of Williston, North Dakota, was arrested and charged with burglary and terrorizing on Dec. 26 for kicking in the front door of a former co-worker’s home after the man apparently failed to answer Burczyk’s Facebook friend requests, according to court documents. “Accept my friend request or I’m going to murder you,” read one message, according to the affidavit, and another message said Burczyk would “come at” Thomas if he didn’t accept. The Smoking Gun reported Burczyk pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for an April appearance in District Court.
