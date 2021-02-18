DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Buy cheese in blocks
Not only is pre-shredded cheese from the supermarket expensive, but it also comes in hard-to-recycle plastic packaging. One way to go green and save money is to buy blocks of cheese from the cheese counter and shred them yourself. To save time, shred the entire block of cheese at once and store the shredded cheese in a large reusable freezer bag. To prevent the shredded cheese from sticking together, add a tablespoon of cornstarch to the freezer bag and shake to lightly coat the cheese; the cornstarch will also help keep the shredded cheese fresh longer.
Save your wood ashes
If you use your fireplace and/or an outdoor fire pit, listen up: Save your ashes! One cord of wood can produce about 50 pounds of ashes, and these ashes have a number of beneficial uses around your property. If you grow tomatoes, sprinkle ashes and rake them into the soil; tomatoes thrive on the natural calcium in wood ashes. You can also spread the ashes as a border around the garden; they act as a natural barrier to damaging slugs and other pests. And finally, save the ashes in a metal garbage container and use them as a natural de-icer for your driveway.
LIST-MANIA
The least stressed states
According to a survey of 12,500 Americans from stress supplement Natrol Relaxia, these are the states with the least stessed citizens.
1. Iowa
2. Nebraska
3. (tie) Minnesota
3. (tie) South Dakota
5. (tie) Connecticut
5. (tie) Maine
5. (tie) Maryland
5. (tie) Michigan
5. (tie) New Hampshire
5. (tie) New Jersey
5. (tie) Wisconsin
44. Indiana (tied with six others)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Antisocial Skills: Trevor Savok, 20, is suspected of stealing underwear and AirPods on Jan. 17 from a group of young women staying at a Las Vegas area hotel, and leaving behind a note illustrated with a hand-drawn heart in one of their bags reading, “Text me if you want your panties back,” according to court documents. The women contacted Savok, who said he would return the underwear if they sent pictures of their private parts, KTNV-TV reported. Police arrested Savok, who worked at the hotel, and are asking the public’s help in finding more possible victims.
