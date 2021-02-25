DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Use witch hazel for shoe odor
Witch hazel is a natural astringent made from distilled flowers from an indigenous shrub native to North America. Many people use it to help treat acne-prone and inflamed skin, since it has wonderful anti-inflammatory benefits. But witch hazel is also naturally antimicrobial, antibacterial and antifungal. By pouring witch hazel into a small spray bottle, you can harness those benefits to create an instant one-ingredient shoe deodorizing spray. Just spray inside your shoes to disinfect and deodorize them naturally.
Try salt in smelly drains
To prevent clogs and deodorize sink drains, reach for a box of regular salt. Pour 1/2 cup of salt (coarse salt works best) down the drain, then pour very hot water after it. The salt will act as a corrosive to scrub the drain walls, and the hot water will help flush clogs down the drain while dissolving the salt. This process also naturally deodorizes, so any foul odors will be neutralized, leaving your drain clean and smelling more fresh.
LIST-MANIA
Most popular beers in America
Using domestic shipping volume data provided by industry advocacy group Beer Marketer’s Insights, these are America’s biggest beer brands in terms of 2019 sales volume.
1. Bud Light - 27.2 million barrels
2. Coors Light - 14 million
3. Miller Lite - 12.4 million
4. Budweiser - 10.6 million
5. Michelob Ultra - 10.2 million
6. Corona Extra - 8.1 million
7. Modelo Especial - 7.4 million
8. Natural Light - 6.7 million
9. Busch Light - 6.3 million
10. Busch - 3.9 million
FOR YOUR INFO
• Race car is a palindrome (spelled the same backwards).
• The longest one-syllable word in the English language is “screeched.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Police Report: Police in the Japanese community of Funabashi City have arrested Ryusei Takada, 26, for allegedly stealing more than a dozen toilets from houses under construction. The Daily Mail reported the thefts began in October and continued, with local media dubbing the elusive thief the God of Toilets, until Takata flushed himself out by selling a brand-new fixture to a secondhand store in the city. Takada, a construction company office worker, admitted to the thefts and said he did it “to cover my living expenses.”
