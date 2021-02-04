DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Removing stuck chewing gum
When a piece of chewing gum gets stuck in the fibers of carpet or on your favorite piece of clothing, resist the urge to pick at it or try to pull it out of the fabric. Instead, let the gum dry out, then place a freezer pack or ice cubes (in a plastic bag) on top for 20 minutes to freeze and harden it. The consistency will change from sticky and chewy to rock-hard, and it’ll be easy to scrape off. Use a credit card, dull knife or even your fingers to scrape it clean.
Efficiently dry your clothes
Even though an outdoor clothesline is the most energy-efficient way to dry laundry, a dryer is a necessity for many people. To maximize the efficiency of your dryer, try locating the machine in a warm room rather than a cold basement; when warmer air goes into the dryer, it needs less energy to heat up. Also, separate clothing based on drying times; heavy, damp towels should be dried separately from quick-drying fabrics. Also, avoid drying items like nylon and athletic wear; they can shrink in the dryer and they dry quickly when hung.
LIST-MANIA
Largest fast food chains
According to research by World Atlas, these are the world’s largest fast food restaurant chains:
1. Subway - 42,998 locations
2. McDonald’s - 37,200
3. Starbucks - 30,000
4. KFC - 20,404
5. Burger King - 16,859
6. Pizza Hut - 16,796
7. Domino’s - 15,000
8. Dunkin’ - 11,300
9. Baskin-Robbins - 7,500
10. Hunt Brothers Pizza - 7,300
11. Taco Bell - 7,000
12. Wendy’s - 6,490
13. Hardee’s - 5,812
14. Orange Julius - 5,700
15. Papa John’s Pizza - 5,318
16. Dairy Queen - 4,800
17. Little Caesars - 4,800
18. Tim Hortons - 4,774
19. CNHLS (China company) - 4,000
20. Sonic Drive-In - 3,526
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! French chef Benoit Bruel in Lyon struck a blow for French cuisine by capturing the Guinness World Record for most varieties of cheese on a pizza with 254 cheeses, United Press International reported on Nov. 30. Guinness posted a video of Bruel making and then enjoying the pizza with friends along with its listing of the achievement, noting also that “Benoit took this as a patriotic challenge, as one of the things France is most famous for is its cheeses.”
