DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Protect pets during winter months
Winter weather also means it’s important to take a few simple steps to protect your family pet. One basic rule of thumb is this: If it’s way too cold for you to be outside, it’s too cold for your pet. When you do take walks, make them short and brisk; if there’s any moment your dog is shivering, it’s time to bring them home. And always wipe their paws down after a walk to remove any road salt, chemicals and grit off of them. Failure to do so can lead to red, sore and cracked paws.
Needed items at food banks
If you support your local food bank, you can also ask if they are looking for non-food-related items to help the people that they serve. Often, personal hygiene products are an in-demand item that aren’t in stock to give. These items include toilet paper, soap (shampoo and body wash), diapers, toothpaste and laundry detergent. The reason they are in demand is that these items often are not covered by government assistance programs. If your local food bank needs these, be sure to buy them new and leave the seal intact; anything opened or used will be tossed away.
LIST-MANIA
Google has released its list of top searches for 2019. Here are some of the top results in the U.S.
Top Babies
1. Baby Yoda
2. Baby Shark
3. Royal baby
4. Kim Kardashian Kanye West baby
5. Cardi B baby
6. Trey Songz baby
7. Andy Cohen baby
8. Shawn Johnson baby
9. Amy Schumer baby
10. Hoda Kotb baby
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
No Good Deed: Virginia Saavedra, 37, ran to a home in Sophia, North Carolina, on Dec. 11, telling the resident she had just escaped being kidnapped by a stranger. When the man let her sit in his truck to warm up while he called 911, Saavedra allegedly stole the truck, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Officers responding to the 911 call spotted the truck and engaged in a 26-mile high-speed chase before trapping the truck. The Associated Press reported Saavedra then rammed a patrol car before trying to flee on foot. She was eventually charged with more than a dozen crimes, including felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.
