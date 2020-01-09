DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
What to do with used motor oil
Maintaining your car is a smart step in keeping it running like a fine-tuned machine and as energy-efficient as possible. If you do the work yourself, it’s important to make sure hazardous fluids (like motor oil), scrap metal and old batteries get recycled. One national retailer — AutoZone — accepts all of these at no charge. When bringing in motor oil, transmission fluid and gear oil, be sure these fluids are sealed in a container with a tight-fitting lid (reusing the plastic bottles these came in is a great idea).
Use a potato for smelly fridge
Does your refrigerator stink? Cut a potato in half and poke a few dried cloves into it. The potato acts like a sponge and will absorb smells, and the cloves have a natural scent that can mask overpowering and lingering odors. If your microwave is also smelly, skip chemical cleaner and do one thing: Fill a bowl with dried cloves and leave it inside the microwave overnight. No heating and no other steps are necessary; the powerful and pleasant-smelling cloves will leave a nice, spicy, herbal fragrance inside the microwave.
LIST-MANIA
Google has released its list of top searches for 2019. Here are some of the top results in the U.S.
Top News
1. Hurricane Dorian
2. Notre Dame Cathedral
3. Women’s World Cup
4. Area 51 raid
5. Copa America
6. El Paso shooting
7. Sri Lanka
8. Government shutdown
9. Equifax data breach settlement
10. California earthquake
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
The Continuing Crisis: Veronica Alvarez-Rodriguez stopped at a Valparaiso, Florida, Goodwill store on Dec. 1 to pick up a gift for a baby shower she and her husband were attending. She was excited to find a Baby Einstein bouncer seat for just $9.99 — unopened and appearing to be new, The Palm Beach Post reported. Later, at the shower in Crestview, the father-to-be opened the box and found ... a Mossberg 715T semi-automatic rifle. “You guys got me a gun!” he shouted excitedly. The gun had live ammo loaded in it, so the Crestview Police Department was summoned. Initially, officers let the future dad keep the weapon, but later asked to hold it as they investigated the incident. “Goodwill has the best treasures for $9.99,” Alvarez-Rodriguez gushed.
