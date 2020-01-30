DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Unplug devices that you can
It’s common knowledge that even when turned off, TVs that are left plugged into the wall continue to draw electricity called “phantom power” that wastes your money. But TVs aren’t the only electronic devices in your home that draw power while not in use. Anything with a cord that goes into the wall can draw phantom power, so walk around and unplug rarely used things like stereo speakers, gaming systems, printers and even chargers for your smartphone. If you do this, you could recoup hundreds of dollars on energy costs over time.
Go organic with your kale
When buying kale, choose organic over conventional every single time. America’s new favorite superfood also happens to be very hard to grow, despite its hearty and robust nature. Growing kale attracts a wide variety of crop-damaging insects, and many farmers use heavy amounts of pesticides to control the infestation, which can lead to a large concentration of chemicals on your kale salad. If you want to enjoy the health benefits of dark, leafy kale, look for organic. If you can’t find it, triple-wash kale to remove as much chemical residue as possible.
LIST-MANIA
Google has released its list of top searches for 2019. Here are some of the top results in the U.S.
Top TV Shows
1. Game of Thrones
2. Stranger Things
3. When They See Us
4. Chernobyl
5. The Mandalorian
6. The Umbrella Academy
7. Euphoria
8. Dead to Me
9. Surviving R. Kelly
10. The Boys
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Questionable Judgment: Four Amish men pleaded guilty in Gladwin County (Michigan) District Court on Jan. 8 to charges stemming from an earlier incident in Beaverton Township. According to the Midland Daily News, deputies from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s office responded on Dec. 29 to a call from a concerned motorist who observed the four men tossing empty beer cans from the horse and buggy they were riding in. When deputies pulled them over, they gave bogus ages and would not confirm their names, authorities said, yet the men appeared to be inebriated, and a search of the buggy turned up empty alcohol containers along with unopened ones. Levei Mast, 20; Andrew Zook, 19; Joseph Miller, 20; and Joseph Troyer, 19, each paid a $700 fine and $150 in court costs. They have yet to face the bishop.
